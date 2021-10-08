Shahnaz Gill Latest Video: Shahnaz Gill resumes work Diljit Dosanjh shares new video with actress and Honsla Ash co-star Sonam Bajwa Viral video Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa appear in new video
Shahnaz Gill will soon be seen in the Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’ with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Amid news of Shahnaz’s return to work, Diljit Dosanjh has shared a new video on Instagram. Fans believe the video is recent. In the video, Diljit is deactivating a scene from the movie. In it, Shahnaz gets there and starts hitting her with a teddy bear.
Shahnaz’s smile made the fans happy
At the end of the video, Shahnaz is seen laughing and smiling with Sonam. Fans are very happy to see Shahnaz smiling like this. The duo of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ was much loved by the audience. This is where the love of ‘Sydnaz’ started. The news also came that the two will be getting married soon. But in the meantime, on September 2, 2021, 40-year-old Siddharth died of a heart attack. Since then, Shahnaz has also disappeared from social media. He did not provide any updates on his work.
