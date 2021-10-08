Shahnaz Gill Latest Video: Shahnaz Gill resumes work Diljit Dosanjh shares new video with actress and Honsla Ash co-star Sonam Bajwa Viral video Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa appear in new video

It has been more than a month since Siddharth Shukla’s death. But hardly anyone has recovered from this tragedy. Fans are still missing out on their ‘Sid’. At the same time, there is also Shehnaz Gill, who has tears in her eyes and a storm of grief in her heart. Everyone is calling Shahnaz, who was disturbed by Siddhartha’s death, ‘be patient’. Everyone is worried about Shahnaz. The good news is that slowly Shahnaz is now trying to get back to her normal life. She has gone to a foreign location for shooting. Meanwhile, a new video of him (Shahnaz Gill’s new video) has also surfaced.

Diljit shared a video

Check out this post on Instagram Post shared by ildiljitdosanjh



Shahnaz Gill will soon be seen in the Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’ with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Amid news of Shahnaz’s return to work, Diljit Dosanjh has shared a new video on Instagram. Fans believe the video is recent. In the video, Diljit is deactivating a scene from the movie. In it, Shahnaz gets there and starts hitting her with a teddy bear.

Video: Shahnaz Gill talks about reincarnation – when a person dies, he becomes human again

Shahnaz’s smile made the fans happy

At the end of the video, Shahnaz is seen laughing and smiling with Sonam. Fans are very happy to see Shahnaz smiling like this. The duo of Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ was much loved by the audience. This is where the love of ‘Sydnaz’ started. The news also came that the two will be getting married soon. But in the meantime, on September 2, 2021, 40-year-old Siddharth died of a heart attack. Since then, Shahnaz has also disappeared from social media. He did not provide any updates on his work.

Aarti Singh regrets not being in touch with Siddharth Shukla – Shahnaz ran away

‘I miss Siddharth, he wanted me to understand’, Shahnaz’s video made fans cry

Siddharth Shukla had spoken about ‘death before age’, Shahnaz had said – your memory will haunt you at every moment