Shahnaz Gill may return to work soon, he had to shoot with Diljit Dosanjh

The actress (), who was his girlfriend after () ‘s death, is still in shock. Shahnaz had a lot of work to do but after Siddharth’s death she has not returned to work yet. Shahnaz had signed () against the Punjabi film ‘Hounsla Rakh’. The filmmakers hope that Shahnaz will return to work soon but she is still in shock. Popular TV actor and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2. Since then Shahnaz has been away from everything and she is doing nothing. The makers of the film had planned to shoot a promotional song for the film on September 15 but now it has been postponed. Now the producers are planning to shoot the song by the end of this month but it has not been confirmed whether Shahnaz will be in a position to shoot. The film’s producer Diljit Thind said, “We are waiting for Shahnaz’s return. He is in a lot of pain right now. We had planned to shoot the song in London on 15 September but it didn’t happen. Now we will finalize the new date soon. We want Shehnaz to be in this song too as she is playing an important role in the film. I am in touch with Shahnaz’s manager and hope she will contact us soon. Meanwhile, many TV and film actors have come out in support of Shahnaz during this time of grief. Recently, TV actress Pavithra Punia also said that she wants Shahnaz to return to normal soon. Pavitra said, ‘It is very difficult to think that Siddharth Shukla is no longer with us. I haven’t spoken to Shahnaz yet. I think we should leave them alone right now. I don’t think he will be in a position to speak right now. Pavitra also said that Shahnaz should return to normal life soon because if Siddharth was there, he would want it too.