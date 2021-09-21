Shahnaz Gill: Pavitra Punia says that Shahnaz should return to normal life soon because Siddharth wanted the same Shahnaz Gill.

Pavitra Poonia is in the news these days because of her relationship with Ajaz Khan. Recently, Pavitra Punia was given a special talk on the deaths of ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT winners Divya Agarwal and Siddharth Shukla. About Divya Agarwal, Pavitra Punia said, ‘Divya has played very well, so she became the winner. I congratulate him very much for winning ‘Big Boss’. Pavitra further says that Divya will play so well that was not expected at all.

Holy Poonia further says, ‘I haven’t seen Bigg Boss OTT, but am very excited for‘ Bigg Boss 15 ’. I have read some names on the internet that will be a part of this season but not sure if that is true. Expressing grief over the demise of Siddhartha Shukla, Pavitra says, ‘It seems strange to think that Siddhartha should not be in us. I did not speak to Shahnaz. I think we should let him be at peace this time. I don’t think she will be in a position to respond. It would be wrong to ask how she is in these difficult times. Because I’m sure she won’t be in a good mental state.



Pavitra said that she wants Shahnaz to return to normal life soon, because Siddharth also wanted it. Pavitra Punia is a part of famous television shows like ‘Savare Sabke Sapne Preeto’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Nagin 3’. During her stay in ‘Bigg Boss’ season 14, she got into a relationship with Ejaz Khan.

