Shahnaz Gill talks about life after death: Shahnaz Gill talks about life after death When one man dies he takes the form of another man

A video of Shahnaz Gill is currently under discussion, in which she is seen talking about her next life after death. Shahnaz Gill had said this during a chat show. Famous musician Yashraj Mukhate also arrived with Shahnaz Gill in this chat show.

The unfiltered video was released on social media on Wednesday. In this video, Shahnaz is seen talking about reincarnation. In the two-minute video, host Janice asks Shahnaz about her love for crows.



Shahnaz says that she often talks to crows and even in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ she was seen talking to crows. Meanwhile, Shahnaz also shows a video in which she is feeding a crow. She says the video was made by her mother while talking to a crow. She says she didn’t post the video, but she keeps doing it.

After this, Shahnaz also appears to be talking about reincarnation. She says that those who are human in this birth are born human in the next birth and those who are animals become animals. No human being is born into an animal in the next birth. On this the host asks how she is telling these things with such confidence, on which the actress says that she is telling these things based on what she has read.

In this video of Shahnaz, fans are once again seen praying for her courage. On the work front, Shahnaz will soon be seen in his next film ‘Hausla Rakh’, in which Diljit Dosanjh will also be seen with him. It is reported that Shahnaz will shoot the promotional song for the film on October 7. However, there is no confirmation on Shahnaz’s side.