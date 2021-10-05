Shahnaz Gill to return to work: After Siddharth Shukla’s death, Shahnaz Gill will return to work and resume shooting for a song for her film

It is learned that Shahnaz Gill, who went missing after the death of Siddharth Shukla, will return to work soon. Shahnaz Gill, who has been away from fans for more than a month, will soon return to shooting. It is being said that Shahnaz Gill is now ready to shoot the song for her Punjabi film ‘Hounsla Rakh’.

After the death of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Siddharth Shukla on September 2, 2021, Shahnaz Gill is in shock and Shahnaz Gill, who always looked bubbly on social media, is nowhere to be seen. He has distanced himself from the whole world and is engrossed in his sorrow. Now the makers of ‘Hausla Rakh’ have confirmed that Shahnaz Gill is ready to fulfill her commercial promise.





It is said that in an interview, producer Diljit Thind said that he is in constant touch with Shehnaz Gill’s team and they will soon decide the location of the shooting considering Shahnaz’s visa.



In his interview, he said, ‘I am in constant touch with Shahnaz’s team and taking their updates regularly. She is very professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot a promotional shoot with us. We will shoot somewhere in the UK or India depending on their visa.

According to reports, Shahnaz will be shooting with the unit on October 7. The film stars Shahnaz Gill in the lead role along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Earlier this year, Shahnaz went to Canada to shoot the film, from where she also shared several videos and photos.