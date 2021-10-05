Shahnaz Gill to return to work: After Siddharth Shukla’s death, Shahnaz Gill will return to work and resume shooting for a song for her film
It is said that in an interview, producer Diljit Thind said that he is in constant touch with Shehnaz Gill’s team and they will soon decide the location of the shooting considering Shahnaz’s visa.
In his interview, he said, ‘I am in constant touch with Shahnaz’s team and taking their updates regularly. She is very professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot a promotional shoot with us. We will shoot somewhere in the UK or India depending on their visa.
According to reports, Shahnaz will be shooting with the unit on October 7. The film stars Shahnaz Gill in the lead role along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Earlier this year, Shahnaz went to Canada to shoot the film, from where she also shared several videos and photos.
