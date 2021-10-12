Shahnaz to leave Mumbai after Siddharth’s death
Please tell that Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on 2nd October. Since then, Shahnaz Gill has been in critical condition and is in critical condition. He kept himself away from social media and other people. But recently Shahnaz made a comeback due to his work commitment. Taking care of himself, he started promoting his upcoming film ‘Hosla Rakh’.
Shahnaz was seen promoting the film with co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Meanwhile, some of Shahnaz’s videos are going viral on social media. In it, Shahnaz appeared with tears in her eyes and lost. Sidnaz’s fans are very sad to see Shahnaz in such a state and are telling him to be patient and be patient.
Shahnaz Gill’s ‘Hausla Rakh’ is set to release on October 15 and fans are looking forward to it.
