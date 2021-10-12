Shahnaz to leave Mumbai after Siddharth’s death

Recently, a video went increasingly viral on social media, claiming that Shahnaz Gill is now leaving Mumbai for good. The death of Siddharth Shukla has come as a shock to Shahnaz Gill and that is why he has now decided to leave Mumbai. Fans of Shahnaz and Siddharth Shukla were shocked to see this video.

But what is the truth, it has now come to the fore. According to a Spotboy report, sources said that the viral video in which it was claimed that Shahnaz had always left Mumbai was actually fake. The YouTube channel that makes that video is known for such half-baked news and videos. According to the report, Shahnaz is not leaving any Mumbai.



Please tell that Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on 2nd October. Since then, Shahnaz Gill has been in critical condition and is in critical condition. He kept himself away from social media and other people. But recently Shahnaz made a comeback due to his work commitment. Taking care of himself, he started promoting his upcoming film ‘Hosla Rakh’.



Shahnaz was seen promoting the film with co-stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Meanwhile, some of Shahnaz’s videos are going viral on social media. In it, Shahnaz appeared with tears in her eyes and lost. Sidnaz’s fans are very sad to see Shahnaz in such a state and are telling him to be patient and be patient.



Shahnaz Gill’s ‘Hausla Rakh’ is set to release on October 15 and fans are looking forward to it.