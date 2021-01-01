Shahnaz was crying at Siddhartha’s funeral

Shahnaz Gill, who was hurt by the death of Siddharth Shukla, is in critical condition. She couldn’t believe that the special friend to whom she had sacrificed so many lives, who had promised to be with her forever, left her crying today. Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on Thursday morning. After Siddhartha’s death, it was as if a mountain had fallen on Shahnaz. She doesn’t come to handle anyone.

Siddharth Shukla was cremated at Oshiwara Cemetery and Shahnaz came to bid him farewell crying. Shahnaz was completely unconscious and was finding it difficult to handle. Meanwhile, his brother Shahbaz was taking care of him. Seeing Shahnaz’s condition will bring tears to anyone’s eyes.



Photo: Twitter @TheRealKhabri

After the death of Siddharth Shukla, everyone was worried about Shahnaz Gill. Everyone was wondering what would happen to Shahnaz at this time.



Arriving at Siddharth Shukla’s house, Rahul Mahajan met Shahnaz and told our colleague Itimes that Shahnaz had faded. It was as if a storm came and took everything away from them.