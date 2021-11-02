Shahrukh Emotions, Birthday Special: When Shahrukh Khan remembered Delhi after watching ‘Mannat’ First Time, Salman Khan was also in the mood to buy SRK’s luxurious bungalow

Even before Shahrukh saw this luxurious property, another superstar was keeping his eye on this property. It was none other than superstar Salman Khan. Salman Khan himself had once mentioned about this.

Shahrukh Khan always had a vow in his mind that he should have his own house in the dream city of Mumbai. When Shahrukh came to Mumbai, he had nothing but Gauri Khan. SRK made his debut in Mumbai with a new marriage and a difficult phase of career. At that time Shahrukh used to live in a rented house with Gauri Khan. After hard work and dedication, when Shahrukh made his bank-balance, he first thought of getting his own house. During this he saw ‘Mannat’.

Salman Khan had disclosed that ‘Mannat could have been my bungalow’. If dad had not said that day, ‘What will you do in such a big house?’ In such a situation, Salman Khan obeyed his father and let the bungalow go from his hand. Here Salman refused for the bungalow, while ‘Mannat’ became Shahrukh Khan’s. Salman Khan then told that he also wanted to ask this question to Shahrukh Khan, which his father had asked Salman- ‘Itne bad bungalow ka karoge kya?’

At the same time, Shahrukh Khan also once told that ‘Mannat’ is the only thing he has in his life which is the most expensive and very close to his heart. Shah Rukh says that ‘Mannat’ was his mother’s dream and it is her blessings.

Shahrukh had mentioned about this during an event when Shahrukh was promoting his film ‘Zero’. You will be surprised to know that the price of Mannat in King Khan’s house is 200 crores. When he bought this bungalow in the year 2001, at that time its price was 13 crore 32 lakh rupees.

Shahrukh had then said, ‘There is a concept of living in a flat in Mumbai and in Delhi even if no one is very rich, but a small bungalow is definitely there. When I came to Mumbai, I was already married and used to live with Gauri in a small flat. My mother-in-law used to say at that time, you live in a very small house.’

Shahrukh had told- Then when I saw ‘Mannat’, it seemed that this is Delhi’s Kothi. After which I decided to buy it and this is the most expensive thing in my life, which I bought.