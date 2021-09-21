Shahrukh Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bollywood: ‘Shahrukh Khan took me out of many films’, when Aishwarya Rai was openly angry

Was Salman the reason for the argument between Shah Rukh and Aishwarya? Aishwarya Rai was to play the lead role in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chalte Chalte’. At the same time, Aishwarya and Salman’s relationship was going through a very bad phase. It is said that Salman Khan often used to come on the set of Aishwarya’s films and create problems. It is said that Salman once beat up Aishwarya. After this, Shah Rukh decided to cast Rani Mukherjee instead of Aishwarya in ‘Chalte Chalte’.

Aishwarya drew not one, not two but 5 films It is said that after ‘Chalte Chalte’, Aishwarya was thrown out of 5 films in which Shah Rukh Khan was in front of her. One of them was ‘Veer Zara’ in which Aishwarya was given the role of Preity Zinta. Not much is known about the rest of Shah Rukh’s upcoming films.

Aishwarya had also admitted that she would be banished from the film. Aishwarya Rai later admitted on Simi Grewal's talk show that she was thrown out of Shah Rukh's films. Aishwarya had said, 'Yes, at one point we (along with Shah Rukh) were talking about working in some films but then all of a sudden it happened that I was thrown out of those films. I don't know why this happened. It's okay if someone wants to talk about it, but if no reason is given for it, it means they don't want to talk about it at all. I did not go to anyone to question him. '

Shah Rukh later apologized It is said that later in 2009, Shah Rukh Khan apologized to Aishwarya at Karan Johar’s birthday party for not being able to help her during her difficult times. Aishwarya also apologized to Shah Rukh. After this, Shah Rukh and Gauri took Aishwarya and Abhishek with them to Mannat’s house and the four of them had a party till morning.

Shahrukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai have done a few films together but the duo has always loved it. Shah Rukh and Aishwarya have given films like Devdas, Mohabbatein and Josh together. However, there was a time when Shah Rukh and Aishwarya’s relationship deteriorated. After this, Shah Rukh removed Aishwarya from many films. Find out what happens in the whole case.