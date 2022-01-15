Shahrukh Khan all set to come again for a project with Aanand L Rai? Details! Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Aanand L Rai after ‘Zero’ flop? Report!

What did you say Anand?

Whereas speaking to India Right this moment, Anand had mentioned that he’ll discuss to Shah Rukh Khan about this. Nonetheless, no official announcement has been made but. Aanand L Rai just lately gave a spectacular movie titled Atrangi Re, wherein Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush have been within the lead roles.

Will likely be seen in Pathan and Atlee’s subsequent movies

Though Akshay Kumar has additionally accomplished a nice position on this movie, however he has been seen solely for a while. Speaking about famous person Shah Rukh’s movies, the actor shall be subsequent seen in Pathan and Atlee’s movies.

capturing of pathan

The capturing of Pathan is at the moment happening and this movie is being made on a massive scale by Yash Raj Productions. There are experiences that the movie shall be launched on the massive display by the tip of 2022. Though the official launch date of the movie has not been revealed.

Shahrukh Khan to do a cameo in Tiger 3

Aside from this, Shahrukh Khan goes to do a cameo in Salman Khan’s movie Tiger 3. There have been experiences that Pathan would launch first after which Tiger 3. It’s sure that each superstars Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan are going to be seen collectively.

don’t desire to take threat

Shahrukh Khan doesn’t need to take any form of threat presently and within the coming time, he’ll do a lot of movies solely. With this it’s sure that Shahrukh Khan could make a large comeback with Pathan.