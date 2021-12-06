Shahrukh Khan all set to resume Pathan Shooting from 15 December! Big news from Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’, the shooting of a strong film will start again from December 15!

working on script

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan is planning to work together on two films with Pathan. These two films of Shahrukh Khan are the films of Rajkumar Hirani and Atlee. Currently, the script of both these films is being worked on.

May be released on the occasion of Eid

It is being said about Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan film that it can be released in 2022 on the occasion of Eid. Along with this, Nayantara can get the lead role opposite Shahrukh Khan in Atlee’s films.

John abraham

However, some time back sources had said that Nayanthara has not said yes to this film at the moment. If we talk about the villain of the film Pathan, then actor John Abraham is going to be seen doing a big blast in it.

Deepika Padukone

Apart from John Abraham, Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film. Yash Raj Productions is making this film and is a very big budget film.

strong cameo

Salman Khan is going to see a small but very strong cameo in this film. There were reports that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 are going to see a connection.

in the role of RAW agent

According to reports, the story ahead of where Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan will end will be seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. One reason for this is that both the stars are in the role of a RAW agent.