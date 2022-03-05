Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham spotted at the airport, Leaves for Spain for Pathaan shoot! Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham spotted at the airport, Pathan leaves for Spain for shoot!

Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham are currently busy with their film Pathan and recently the film has been announced with a bang. Yash Raj Films has announced Pathan by posting a teaser. At present, another news is coming from the film that on Saturday he has reportedly left for Spain to shoot for the next schedule of his upcoming film ‘Pathan’.

During this, superstars Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham were seen. Significantly, Shah Rukh Khan who is all set to make a comeback onscreen after a gap of 4 years.

He was spotted at the Mumbai airport. During this, King Khan looked splendid in a black outfit, blue jacket, headscarf and sunglasses. John was accompanied by his wife Priya Runchal.

