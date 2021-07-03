Shahrukh Khan Asked for Roles from Alia Bhatt On Twitter | Shahrukh Khan asked for work from Alia Bhatt, said- I will come on time now

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt has started working on her next project after shooting for the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The actress gave this information on social media and now the comment of King Khan of Bollywood has come on this. that will make you laugh

Shahrukh’s reply to Alia’s tweet

Alia Bhatt has started shooting for her first home production film ‘Darlings’. The actress gave this information on social media. When Alia expressed her happiness in her tweet, Shahrukh Khan also did not lag behind commenting on it.

Shahrukh asked for work

On a tweet by Alia Bhatt, Shahrukh Khan tweeted, ‘After this production please sign me for your next home production. I will come on time for the shoot and will be very professional….promise.’ Remind that Alia Bhatt is co-producing the film Darling in association with Shahrukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies.

After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise! https://t.co/rXzha7LmZR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2021

Aaliya agreed

On this funny tweet of Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt tweeted, writing, ‘Hahahaha… I could not have asked for anything more than this… Deal done, signed you. Lots of love to my favorite.’ Not only Alia Bhatt but also Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are very fond of this answer of Alia Bhatt.

‘Darlings’ is Alia’s home production debut

Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan had tweeted on Alia Bhatt’s post related to ‘Darlings’. Before starting the shoot for the first day of Darlings, Alia shared a picture of herself and wrote in the caption, ‘First day on the sets of Darlings. My first film as a producer, but I will always be an actor first. Right now I am a very nervous actor. I don’t know what this is. The night before the new film starts, I feel this nervous feeling all over my body. I dream all night long.

VIDEO

Also read- Aamir’s second wife belongs to royal family, sister of this Bollywood actress

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to