Shahrukh Khan Birthday: Karan Johar shared the story of first meeting with SRK, Praised him by sharing a post

Shahrukh Khan Birthday: Bollywood’s ‘King of Romance’ Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today. On his birthday, his special friend filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the story of his first meeting with ‘King Khan’. Karan Johar says that Shah Rukh Khan not only gave a new shape to his career but his entire life.

Sharing many pictures with Shahrukh Khan on social media, Karan wrote, ‘I met him (Shahrukh Khan) for the first time on the sets of Karan-Arjun. I had gone out with my father to hang out with Kajol. At that time I had no idea that I was going to meet a person who would shape my career, my life and my existence.

Karan Johar further wrote in praise of Shahrukh Khan, ‘Everyone knows about his talent personality but I have had the privilege of knowing his goodness and true heart. You are a wonderful father, a rock solid husband, a loving brother and an amazing friend. Love you so much brother May your every wish be fulfilled and full of love. happy B-Day.’

Shahrukh Khan and Karan Johar’s friendship is very old, which started while working together in films. Shahrukh Khan worked as a director in Karan Johar’s first film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. The film was a hit and even after this the pair gave many great films including ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘My Name is Khan’.

However, like every year on Shahrukh Khan’s birthday, fans are very excited this year too. There is a huge crowd of fans in front of his bungalow Mannat since night. However, the Bandra Zone Police Officer has told that Shahrukh Khan is in Alibaug with his family and his recently released son Aryan Khan. Shahrukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani has told that Shahrukh is in Alibaug’s farmhouse with the family.