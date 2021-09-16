Shahrukh Khan boycotts trend on Twitter: Netizens angry over boycott of Shah Rukh Khan
Imran appealed to the Taliban for help
Not only that, but in a recent interview with CNN, Imran Khan appealed to everyone to help the Taliban. Imran Khan said that if the whole world helped the Taliban, the organization could move in the right direction. It is believed that this role of Pakistan will further strengthen the anti-India position.
Shah Rukh’s picture with Imran, anger flared up
Meanwhile, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan with Imran Khan has surfaced and has caused a stir on social media. Seeing Shah Rukh with Imran, users are stunned and are demanding a complete boycott on Khan.
Check out the Twitter feedback here:
