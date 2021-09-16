Shahrukh Khan boycotts trend on Twitter: Netizens angry over boycott of Shah Rukh Khan

#BoycottShahRukhKhan has been trending on Twitter all of a sudden since Thursday morning. A photo of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan with Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on Twitter and the whole affair started here.

On social media, users are getting angry by sharing old pictures of Shah Rukh with Imran Khan. They are demanding a boycott of the actor. Imran Khan has been accused of helping the Taliban since the Taliban recently took power in Afghanistan. The decision on who and who is not in the Taliban government was made in the presence of the director of Pakistan’s intelligence agency.



Imran appealed to the Taliban for help

Not only that, but in a recent interview with CNN, Imran Khan appealed to everyone to help the Taliban. Imran Khan said that if the whole world helped the Taliban, the organization could move in the right direction. It is believed that this role of Pakistan will further strengthen the anti-India position.



Shah Rukh’s picture with Imran, anger flared up

Meanwhile, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan with Imran Khan has surfaced and has caused a stir on social media. Seeing Shah Rukh with Imran, users are stunned and are demanding a complete boycott on Khan.

