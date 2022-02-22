Shahrukh Khan breaks the internet with his Pathan teaser in a Thums Up ad | Shahrukh Khan gave Pathan’s teaser in Thums Up’s ad

this is just the beginning

One viewer wrote – 45 seconds of Thums Up’s ad and Shahrukh Khan’s ad full of style and swag. This is just the beginning, its peak will be seen in Pathan and now the wait is getting very difficult due to this reason only. It’s time for Shahrukh Khan to explode.

the king returned after the coronation

Seeing Shahrukh Khan in this ad, the fans are completely convinced that they will not be disappointed with Pathan. Another viewer wrote – This man is returning once again for his coronation. The real King Pathan of the big screen is coming.

crazy fans

Describing himself as a fan of Shahrukh Khan, one viewer wrote – We love this passion, this passion, this madness. We are fans of world’s biggest superstar Shahrukh Khan.

imagine at what stage the film will be

Another viewer wrote – If this ad of Thums Up with Shahrukh Khan is so powerful, then just think at what level will Shahrukh Khan take Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan. This comeback film of Shahrukh Khan will in real sense only bring him back to the status of Badshah.

kingdom in a few hours

Another Bollywood page caught everyone’s attention that Twitter has been hijacked by Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Four out of the top 10 trends are going on only in the name of Shahrukh Khan. Really have never seen such passion anywhere!

READ Also Kapil Sharma had fun with Taapsee Pannu said itana paisa kamati hain ki ginane ka samay nahi hai

-->