Shahrukh Khan cancels shooting with Ajay Devgn: Shahrukh Khan cancels ad shoot with Ajay Devgn

Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday canceled the shooting of his ad with Ajay Devgn at the last minute. All preparations were made for King Khan’s presence but he did not reach the spot.

A source at the shooting spot told our correspondent Itimes, “About 20-25 bouncers were installed on the set for Shah Rukh Khan and his vanity van had also been parked near the studio since morning but the superstar fired between 3 and 4 p.m. Shoot canceled.



Shah Rukh is going through a difficult time

The source further said, “Shah Rukh was going to share the frame with Ajay Devgn but he decided not to make a business commitment. It is believed that this is because he is currently going through a difficult period in his personal life. Ajay reached the set early and completed the schedule.

Shahrukh Khan Vanity Van and Ajay Devgn



Aryan was arrested

Let me tell you, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan is currently in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Investigators arrested seven others, including Aryan, after seizing drugs from a cruise party.