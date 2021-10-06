Shahrukh Khan cancels shooting with Ajay Devgn: Shahrukh Khan cancels ad shoot with Ajay Devgn
Shah Rukh is going through a difficult time
The source further said, “Shah Rukh was going to share the frame with Ajay Devgn but he decided not to make a business commitment. It is believed that this is because he is currently going through a difficult period in his personal life. Ajay reached the set early and completed the schedule.
Aryan was arrested
Let me tell you, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan is currently in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Investigators arrested seven others, including Aryan, after seizing drugs from a cruise party.
