Shahrukh Khan caught Priyanka Chopra’s throat during the shooting, the actress forgot the lines in fear

Priyanka Chopra had told during an interview that Shahrukh Khan grabbed her throat during the shooting and was very scared of it.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are counted among power couples. Priyanka has also mentioned the special bonding of both on many occasions. Now Priyanka’s identity is not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Priyanka worked in many hit films in Bollywood. But while shooting a scene with Shahrukh Khan, she was also very scared as King Khan grabbed her throat. Priyanka also shared an anecdote during the shooting of the film ‘Don’.

Priyanka had told, ‘During the shooting of the film Don with Shahrukh Khan, a fight sequence was going on and he was holding my throat. I was so scared seeing this that I could not remember my lines. This was probably a miracle of Shahrukh Khan’s acting as well. The same thing happened with Hrithik Roshan for the third time when I saw his acting and started crying. You can’t say that I like Shahid’s performance only.

Regarding his bonding with Shahid Kapoor, he had said, ‘Shahid Kapoor is a very good friend of mine and he lives at a distance from my house. This is the reason why when the Income Tax team came to my house, I first called Shahid Kapoor. Now it was distorted and printed in the newspapers that Shahid Kapoor was present at my house. Shahid Kapoor does a great acting. I really admire his acting in ‘Kaminey’.

Shahid had reached Priyanka: Priyanka Chopra had told, ‘I was shooting for a film with Shahrukh Khan. During that suddenly Shahid also reached the set. Because he had come from somewhere outside and he had come on the set to meet me. Now this thing was also presented in a completely wrong way. There is one special thing with me that I never shy away from the truth. If I had done this, I would not have been able to work. Now the rest of me don’t care what anyone says about me and what doesn’t.