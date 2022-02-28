Shahrukh Khan celebrates son Abram Khan’s birthday with Suhana and Aryan Khan | Shahrukh Khan’s son AbRam’s birthday pictures went viral

avengers themed party

It is clear from the picture that the theme of this birthday party of Abram Khan was the favorite Avengers of every child. Hulk’s big cutouts are visible in the back of the picture. At the same time, two cakes were also present for Abram.

Shahrukh’s friend AbRam

Significantly, Abram Khan is Shahrukh Khan’s darling. Since birth, Shah Rukh Khan was often seen sharing his pictures with AbRam. AbRam was born in 2013 through surrogacy.

Abram with mom and dad

Significantly, Shah Rukh Khan was banned by Gauri Khan for sharing AbRam’s pictures only a few years ago. Since then, Shahrukh Khan used to share only those pictures of Abram in which Abram’s face is not visible.

Viral after Aryan’s bail

Recently AbRam Khan was in the news for his viral video of shaming the photographers after Aryan Khan got bail. The day Aryan got bail and was about to return home, AbRam, playing with his friend on the terrace of Mannat, shook hands at the cameras after seeing the cameras.

busy in school

AbRam Khan is busy with his school these days. During his online class, on January 26 last year, he was seen singing Hum Honge Kamyab in the online celebration itself and this video of him also went viral.

will celebrate 9th birthday

This year on 27 May 2022, Abram Khan will celebrate his 9th birthday. Although AbRam is rarely captured in cameras these days, it is expected that this time the pictures of his birthday will be soon available to the fans.