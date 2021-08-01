Shahrukh Khan Daughter Suhana Khan made sketch of Gauri Khan, this is how she reacted | Shahrukh Khan’s beloved made a picture of mother, Gauri Khan also said this thing

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s beloved Suhana Khan may not be a part of Bollywood yet, but her fan following is no less than a star. Suhana also keeps sharing her photos every day, on which she keeps getting tremendous reactions from fans. Suhana has recently shared a picture, which people are very fond of.

Suhana’s drawing

In the last few years, the fan following of Suhana Khan has also increased a lot. She is also active on Instagram and shares her different looks. Fans also like him very much. He also has many friends in Bollywood, who often give reactions to his pictures. Recently, Suhana has shared a picture of her drawing, which is being discussed a lot all around.

Dedicated drawing to mother

Suhana Khan has made a special drawing and even more special is that this drawing is of her mother Gauri Khan. Suhana has shared a video on the story of her official Instagram account. In this video she is seen making a drawing. On this drawing, he has written mom i.e. mother. This is a charcoal drawing of Suhana Khan.

mother also shared the video

Along with Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan has also shared this drawing on Instagram. Gauri shared a video of daughter Suhana Khan’s charcoal drawing on her Insta story and captioned it as, ‘Charcoal art, a form of dry art, very effective.’ Gauri has also tagged Suhana in this video.

Suhana is studying in New York

Suhana Khan is currently studying in New York. After spending a long time in India with her mother, father and brother, she has gone to the US again in January. She lived with her family in Mumbai during the Kovid-19 epidemic. Following in the footsteps of her father, Suhana also wants to become an actor.

