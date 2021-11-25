Shahrukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan special post for new york return mumbai

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has expressed her pain on Instagram. Suhana Khan shared a heart breaking emoji by posting a picture on her Instagram. Gori Khan and Shahrukh Khan’s daughter is returning home from New York to Mumbai. For a long time, Suhana Khan was studying film making in arts from a school at New York University. Suhana has told on Instagram that now her journey to New York is over.

Suhana Khan shared a black and white picture some time back. In this picture, a truck is seen passing in front of a large building. A message is written on this truck for people going from New York. It is written on this truck that do not worry. If you leave New York.

You will still live in New York. Suhana Khan has shared a heart breaking emoji with this caption. On this post of Suhana, many of her fans and friends have congratulated her for the future. Let us tell you that Suhana Khan went to New York in the year 2019. From there, Suhana Khan used to share her glamorous pictures many times.

Where pictures of fun and party with friends have been the most discussed. Please tell that Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is 21 years old. In the year 2019, Suhana Khan also acted in a short film The Gray Part of Blue. Suhana Khan also wants to become an artist like her father Shahrukh Khan. Suhana Khan’s debut in Karan Johar’s directorial or production is also being discussed for years. Suhana Khan also assisted her father Shahrukh Khan in the film Zero.

english summary Here read Shahrukh Khan daughter Suhana Khan special post for new york return mumbai

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 17:45 [IST]