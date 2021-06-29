shahrukh khan daughter suhana’s partner should be these seven quality

New Delhi. Shahrukh Khan, who is called the king of romance, has a fan following all over the world. His passion speaks loudly in the people. Shahrukh’s films are also very much liked. Apart from films, Shahrukh Khan also remains in the headlines due to his personal life. We all know that Shahrukh spends his life on his family. But when it comes to his daughter Suhana, he becomes very protective. He treats Suhana like a princess.

Shahrukh placed 7 conditions

In such a situation, in an interview, Shahrukh Khan was asked about his daughter Suhana’s boyfriend, then he said that he should have 7 qualities. He said that there are 7 simple conditions to be followed for dating his daughter. Shahrukh Khan put his conditions as follows- 1- Do a job. 2- Let’s say I don’t like you. 3-I am present everywhere. 4-Keep a lawyer of your own. 5- She’s my princess and you can’t win. 6- I will not mind going to jail again. 7-Whatever you do to him, I will do to you.

i will give him a warning

It is clear from these conditions of Shahrukh Khan that how protective he is for his daughter. However, Shah Rukh Khan had said in an interview to NDTV that if my daughter likes someone, I will not do anything and will only accept him. After this Shahrukh Khan says that but I will definitely warn him that Suhana is her father’s princess. Let us tell you that these days Shahrukh Khan is studying film making in New York. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her photos every day. Millions of people follow him on social media.