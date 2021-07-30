Shahrukh Khan Fought Security Guard For Suhana At Wankhede Stadium

New Delhi. Shahrukh Khan’s crazy love is seen all over the world. Shahrukh Khan’s films are very much liked from country to abroad. By the time they romance, the style wins the hearts of the people. Shahrukh Khan is such a good actor. Equally good he is also a father. Shahrukh is very protective of his three children. They take special care of their children. Especially his daughter Suhana Khan. It is often read and heard about Shahrukh Khan that he is very protective of Suhana. He is always spot on with them. Even when Suhana was leaving the airport, Shah Rukh Khan was seen saving the daughter from the media. Shahrukh’s concern about daughter Suhana was seen in the year 2012 at Wankhede Stadium.

Suhana got into a scuffle at Wankhede Stadium

Hardly anyone can forget that match that took place at the Wankhede Stadium in the year 2012. Actually, Shahrukh Khan had reached Wankhede Stadium to watch the match of KKR and CSK with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. It is said that after the end of the match, people started jostling with Suhana Khan.

Along with this, he also started making strange comments. When these things came to Shahrukh Khan’s ears, he lost his temper and his anger reached the seventh heaven. A fight broke out between Shahrukh Khan and the security guard. Pictures and videos of Shahrukh Khan fighting in Wankhede are becoming fiercely viral.

Also read- Shahrukh Khan earns good money not only from films but also from social media, he gets crores of rupees for sharing a post

Shahrukh Khan was banned for 5 years

Seeing this action of Shahrukh Khan, Mumbai Cricket Association banned him for five years from entering the Wankhede Stadium. After which Shahrukh Khan had made it clear while apologizing that he was protecting his daughter at that time. If there was another father in his place, he would have done the same thing.

At the same time, Shahrukh Khan mentioned this incident in a show in the year 2016. Shahrukh told that when he reached home from Wankhede Stadium, his children and wife scolded him a lot.

Also read- Shah Rukh Khan had fallen in love with Gauri in the very first meeting, adopted such a strange trick to impress

Suhana Khan’s reaction

Shahrukh Khan had said that his wife and children had said that he should not have behaved in such a bad way. Even his son said that what he did was too much. They didn’t need to do that. Shahrukh Khan also said that when he told Suhana that they were pushing and abusing her. Seeing this, his anger had reached the seventh heaven. Then Suhana said that she is a big star. They shouldn’t have behaved like this. Shahrukh told that after hearing this, he got punishment from his family at the same time.