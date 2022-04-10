Shahrukh Khan fulfills his daddy duties as he takes Abram and Suhana on a drive, see pics | Shahrukh Khan spends daddy time with kids
IPL auctions
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and daughter Suhana grabbed everyone’s attention during the IPL auction. Aryan Khan was seen here handling the legacy of Shahrukh Khan, while the fans clearly saw the image of Shahrukh Khan in him. Significantly, Aryan Khan is associated with Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan and he has given a lot of his inputs in the action scenes of the film.
children in the match
Recently Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, along with some of their friends had come to watch a match of Kolkata Knight Riders. The pictures of this match went viral. During the match, AbRam was also seen praying for his team.
pictures went viral
Just a few weeks back, some pictures from AbRam’s 2019 birthday party went viral where the entire Khan family was seen together. In these pictures, Abram’s Avengers theme birthday party was being celebrated.
Shahrukh’s beloved AbRam
Significantly, Abram Khan is Shahrukh Khan’s darling. Since birth, Shah Rukh Khan was often seen sharing his pictures with AbRam. AbRam was born in 2013 through surrogacy. Gauri Khan had banned the sharing of AbRam’s pictures only a few years ago. Since then, Shahrukh Khan used to share only those pictures of Abram in which Abram’s face is not visible.
busy in school
AbRam Khan is busy with his school these days. During his online class, on January 26 last year, he was seen singing Hum Honge Kamyab in the online celebration itself and this video of him also went viral. This year on 27 May 2022, Abram Khan will celebrate his 9th birthday. Although AbRam is rarely captured in cameras these days, it is expected that this time the pictures of his birthday will be soon available to the fans.
Debut film preparation
On the other hand, Suhana Khan, daughter of Shahrukh Khan, is currently preparing for her debut film. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and will be the official film adaptation of the English comics Archies. In this film, Suhana Khan is going to make her film debut with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.
Shahrukh busy in films
At the same time, Shahrukh Khan is busy in three films. The first is his comeback film Pathan which is being produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The second is South’s masala director Atli’s film whose name is being told as Lion. And the third film is Rajkumar Hirani’s whose name is being told as Canada.
