Shahrukh Khan fulfills his daddy duties as he takes Abram and Suhana on a drive, see pics | Shahrukh Khan spends daddy time with kids

IPL auctions

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan and daughter Suhana grabbed everyone’s attention during the IPL auction. Aryan Khan was seen here handling the legacy of Shahrukh Khan, while the fans clearly saw the image of Shahrukh Khan in him. Significantly, Aryan Khan is associated with Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan and he has given a lot of his inputs in the action scenes of the film.

children in the match

Recently Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, along with some of their friends had come to watch a match of Kolkata Knight Riders. The pictures of this match went viral. During the match, AbRam was also seen praying for his team.

pictures went viral

Just a few weeks back, some pictures from AbRam’s 2019 birthday party went viral where the entire Khan family was seen together. In these pictures, Abram’s Avengers theme birthday party was being celebrated.

Shahrukh’s beloved AbRam

Significantly, Abram Khan is Shahrukh Khan’s darling. Since birth, Shah Rukh Khan was often seen sharing his pictures with AbRam. AbRam was born in 2013 through surrogacy. Gauri Khan had banned the sharing of AbRam’s pictures only a few years ago. Since then, Shahrukh Khan used to share only those pictures of Abram in which Abram’s face is not visible.

busy in school

AbRam Khan is busy with his school these days. During his online class, on January 26 last year, he was seen singing Hum Honge Kamyab in the online celebration itself and this video of him also went viral. This year on 27 May 2022, Abram Khan will celebrate his 9th birthday. Although AbRam is rarely captured in cameras these days, it is expected that this time the pictures of his birthday will be soon available to the fans.

