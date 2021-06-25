Shahrukh Khan Gave Awesome Replies To Users On Social Media

New Delhi. The King of Bollywood i.e. Shahrukh Khan often keeps talking to his fans through social media. Recently, Shahrukh Khan met his fans. Where his fans asked him a lot of questions. Hearing those questions, sometimes King Khan was seen laughing and sometimes he was surprised to read the question. During this, Shahrukh Khan’s fan asked him such a question. Which has become a topic of discussion on social media.

Jo kuch nahi karte….woh… https://t.co/kQl4jbdQ5v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

#AskSRK session for fans

Actually, Shahrukh Khan had a #AskSRK session on Twitter. Where his fans could easily talk to him. During #AskSRK, a person tweeted and asked, ‘Aap bhi jobless ho gaya hai sir… like us.’ To which King Khan answered in a very interesting way. Responding to the fan, Shahrukh Khan wrote that – ‘Those who do not do anything … they ….’ This funny answer of Shahrukh Khan is being liked a lot on social media.

Also read- Shahrukh Khan earns good money not only from films but also from social media, he gets crores of rupees for sharing a post

Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies en aayengi. https://t.co/68m7zasmvY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Shahrukh Khan gave information about his new projects

At the same time, during this session, Shahrukh Khan also told about his upcoming projects in Ishaaron Hi Ishaaron. Shahrukh told that he is going to be seen in many more films not only in the film Pathan but also in this. A fan of Shahrukh asked him that this time is not right for the release of the film. So why not release only one song? In response to which Shahrukh wrote that no man, now many movies will come.

Also read- Throwback photo of Sharukh Khan and Gauri Khan went viral amid lockdown, little Nawab Aryan also appeared

Some very masaaledaar movies… https://t.co/l2w0vO2exn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!! https://t.co/9ONJx8EhuX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Shahrukh’s reaction on working with Rajkumar Hirani

On the other hand, other fans of Shahrukh asked him a question about his production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The user asked Shahrukh, ‘What is cooking in his production company?’ To which King Khan replied that ‘some very spicy films.’ At the same time, a user asked Shahrukh Khan to work with director Rajkumar Hirani. In response to which Shahrukh said that ‘he is going to call him and he will request him. He sleeps a little late.