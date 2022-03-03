Shahrukh Khan gave funny answers during ASK SRK, speaks on the film ‘Pathan’! Shahrukh Khan gave funny answers during ASK SRK

How does it feel to be back on a film set after a long time?

Answer- Love and breathing is everything for me in the film, where the set is set, I feel like I am back home.

Laal Singh Chaddha Dekhi?, Do you think will live up to the expectations of Pathan fans?

Answer- Hey man Aamir says that Pathan appeared first.

Answer- You adjust a little, I will do a little, the expectations will come true.

Sir how to study, I don’t feel like?

Answer- Maybe it will work by trying the brain, keep the mind for love.

If you reply, I will watch Pathan 10 times?

Answer- So by replying half, ok…

Shahrukh Khan’s fans were constantly asking him questions like this.

Thank you khan sahab for announcing the film

Answer- If I had known that you guys were coming home, I would have told you personally. Thank you for coming here, love you all. Keep this placard for the announcement of the next movies.

How do you always stay positive and energetic?

Answer- Nowadays I am drinking only thumpup, maybe that is why.