Shahrukh Khan had returned from abroad with about 20 bags, had to pay tax when faced with Wankhede; Sameer has stopped Anushka, Mika too

It’s not like Shah Rukh Khan and Sameer Wankhede have come face to face for the first time. Even before this, SRK has faced Wankhede.

SRK has already confronted NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. Yes, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede once spotted Shahrukh Khan returning from abroad with 20 bags, so Shahrukh Khan had to pay tax for it. Shahrukh Khan is not the first Bollywood personality who has been brought up by Wankhede, before that Anushka Sharma and Mika Singh have also been stopped by NCB officer Sameer.

Actually, this is the case when Shahrukh landed at Mumbai airport with a lot of bags from abroad, then all the luggage of Shahrukh was checked for several hours. A decade ago, Shah Rukh Khan was stopped by Sameer Wankhede at the Mumbai airport. (What made Shah Rukh Khan furious that evening at the Wankhede Stadium?)

This is the story of July 2011, when Shahrukh came back to Mumbai from Holland and London trip. Then Shahrukh was stopped for not clearing the declaration of the goods brought with him from abroad. (Decision on Aryan Khan’s bail today: Veteran lawyer and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi will defend Shahrukh’s son)

At that time, Wankhede was posted at the custom station at the airport as an assistant commissioner. At that time Shahrukh Khan had 20 bags. In such a situation, Shahrukh Khan was questioned for several hours about the bags.

At that time all the belongings of Shahrukh Khan were checked by the team of Wankhede. Then after this prolonged checking, Shahrukh Khan and his family were allowed to go home. At the same time, Shahrukh Khan had paid custom duty of Rs 1.5 lakh.

This happened many times when Wankhede stopped many famous celebs at the airport. Actress Anushka Sharma, Minissha Lamba, Singer Mika Singh were also stopped at the airport for not giving full information about foreign goods.