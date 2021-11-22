Shahrukh Khan Hits Last Ball Six To Make Vijay Shankar Tamil Nadu as Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Champion Beats Manish Pandey Karnataka In Final By 5 Wickets Video

Shah Rukh Khan hit a six off the last ball to make Tamil Nadu the champions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Tamil Nadu won the title by defeating Karnataka by 5 wickets in the final.

Tamil Nadu defeated Karnataka by 4 wickets in the final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 to win the title. Shah Rukh Khan was the hero of this victory for Vijay Shankar-led Tamil Nadu, who made the team this year’s champion by hitting a six off the last ball. In a way, Shahrukh made his team champion by taking victory out of the jaws of Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu has captured this title for the record third time. At the same time, an unwanted record has been added to the name of Karnataka. Karnataka’s team lost the final of any white ball tournament for the first time. Tamil Nadu needed 16 runs to win in the last over and the ball was in the hands of successful Karnataka bowler Pradeep Jain.

Sai Kishore starts the over well and hits a boundary. He scored an important 6 runs in three balls while remaining unbeaten. He played an unbeaten innings of 33 runs in 15 balls.

Earlier, Abhinav Manohar scored 46 runs for Karnataka. He was supported by Praveen Dubey (33) who helped the team to reach the score of 150. In the end, Karnataka’s team was able to score 151 runs for 7 wickets. The beginning of Tamil Nadu was also not special. Opener Hari Nishanth was run out after scoring 23 runs on a total of 29 runs.

After this Jagdishan played an innings of 41 runs but the middle order could not do anything amazing. Captain Vijay Shankar was also dismissed after scoring 18 runs off 22 balls. But there was one obstacle between Karnataka and victory and that was Shahrukh Khan. The same hurdle finally pushed Karnataka to defeat on the way to victory and made Tamil Nadu the champion of Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021.

Tamil Nadu performed brilliantly throughout this tournament. Won 4 out of 5 matches in the first group stage and then entered the knockouts. Vijay Shankar’s team defeated Sanju Samson’s Kerala in the quarterfinals. After this, Tamil Nadu beat Hyderabad badly in the semi-finals. Today the final was exciting but this team managed to win once again.