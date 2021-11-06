Shahrukh Khan is the owner of Rolls Royce Phantom to Hyundai Santro; Know- Which other cars are in King Khan’s car collection? Bollywood Actor Shahrukh Khan owns Rolls Royce Phantom to Hyundai Santro; Know which other cars are in his car collection? – Shahrukh Khan is the owner of Rolls Royce Phantom to Hyundai Santro; Know- Which other cars are in King Khan’s car collection?

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is known for many things. Be it romantic roles, the strong characters he plays on screen or his image as a superstar. However, one aspect of King Khan that attracts more than anyone else is his car collection. The 56-year-old actor mostly owns a petrol variant and loves adding new and exotic cars to his garage. Let us know which cars are owned by the Badshah of Bollywood:

Rolls-Royce Phantom: Shah Rukh has a Phantom VII, which has been a part of his garage for many years. The car is powered by a 6.7-litre V12 engine. It makes around 453 bhp and 720 Nm of peak torque.

Bentley Continental GT: Bentley Continental GT is another luxury car from King Khan. This car has only two doors and it has been with them for many years. It is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that makes 498 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class: SRK also has a Mercedes-Benz S-Class in its car collection. This is the last generation S500L model. According to the information, this vehicle is used by Gauri Khan, wife of King Khan. The car is powered by a V8 engine, which makes around 453 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

Range Rover Sport: The actor also owns a few luxury sports utility vehicles (SUVs). By the way, he has been mostly seen using the Land Rover Range Rover Sport. This car is one of them, with which they usually travel daily. The Range Rover Sport is powered by a 3.0 V6 engine that makes around 187 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque.

Mercedes-Benz GL-Class/GLS: Shah Rukh also owns the garage luxury SUV Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which is called the GLS in its latest avatar. He has a 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 CDI model. The SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine that makes 255 bhp and 619 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai Creta: By the way, Shahrukh also has some normal vehicles, including the latest generation Hyundai Creta. Shah Rukh is the brand ambassador of Hyundai and was the first customer to get the new Creta compact SUV when it was launched last year.

Hyundai Santro: Santro has been a great product for the Hyundai company in India. Interestingly, King Khan has been the brand ambassador of the car ever since its first model was launched in India. Shah Rukh also owns the current gen model Santro car launched a few years back along with the initial generation Santro.