Shahrukh Khan KKR star all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer big fan of The Undertaker His special demand from Many Times WWE 6-time World Heavyweight Champion Watch Video

Venkatesh considers Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, as his role model. Most of the people would not have heard of Venkatesh Iyer before the start of the second phase of IPL 2021 in September 2021.

Venkatesh Iyer, who made a mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, has been selected for the T20 series against New Zealand. It is a dream come true for Venkatesh Iyer.

However, this star all-rounder of Shah Rukh Khan, who has won the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) title several times and is also a big fan of 6-time World Heavyweight Champion Undertaker. Venkatesh was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021. Shahrukh Khan is the co-owner of KKR.

The role he played in taking KKR's season from floor to floor is commendable.

27-year-old Venkatesh Iyer told on BCCI TV how he got the news of his selection in Team India. During this, he also talked about his love for WWE and the hero. He also made a special demand from Undertaker.

Venkatesh Iyer said, ‘I got information about being selected in Team India from Aavesh Khan. He came to me and told me that both of us have been selected. We were both very happy. After this I narrated this good news to my parents and sister.

Venkatesh said that he not only wants to play for the country, but also wants to win for the country. He wants to learn more and more from Rahul Dravid.

Venkatesh said, ‘I talked a lot with captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid sir and Rishabh Pant. He welcomed my selection in the team. Talking to him gave me confidence. Rohit Sharma is one of the best batsmen in the world. He shared a few things with me. When such a person talks to you, you get confidence.

Regarding his love for WWE, Venkatesh said, ‘Undertaker is one of my childhood heroes. I am a big fan of WWE. I really hope he gives me his signature WWE belt.’