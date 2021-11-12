Shahrukh Khan made such arrangements for Aryan before returning to shooting? Shahrukh Khan made such arrangements for Aryan before returning to shooting?

Bodyguard Ravi Singh

This is the reason why Shah Rukh Khan has decided to have bodyguard Ravi Singh stay in the city with Aryan and get a new bodyguard for himself. This means that Shahrukh Khan’s bodyguard will now protect Aryan. Presently he is out on bail but every week he keeps going to the office of Narcotics Control Bureau.

Bail was done on October 3

Aryan Khan was granted bail on 3 October and had to stay in jail for about 28 days. Shahrukh Khan was very upset about Aryan Khan and was constantly trying to get him bail soon.

Shooting has completely stopped

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan had isolated themselves and had not eaten for several days. Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan is now going to return to work. There is a discussion about his film Pathan and the shooting has completely stopped.

every character awesome

Now he will start shooting again and is going to finish this film soon. It is famous about Shahrukh Khan that he performs every character very brilliantly and is seen giving his 100 percent.

best actress

Apart from this film, Atli’s film is also in discussion. Nayantara is going to be seen with him in this film, who is the best actress of South.