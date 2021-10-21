Shahrukh Khan Meets Aryan: SRK reached Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan, meeting lasted 15 minutes; View VIDEO

Shahrukh reached Arthur Jail at around 9.15 in the morning. During this, Shahrukh went inside through the visitor line.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached Mumbai’s Arthur Jail on Thursday morning to meet son Aryan. Aryan Khan, son of Shahrukh Khan trapped in the cruise drugs case, is lodged in Arthur Jail. Shahrukh reached Arthur Jail at around 9.15 in the morning. During this, Shahrukh went inside through the visitor line.

It is being told that when Shahrukh Khan met his son inside, they had a conversation with each other for about 15 minutes. Shahrukh is seen outside the house for the first time after Aryan Khan’s name cropped up in the drug case. In such a situation, Shahrukh came to meet Aryan Khan, who was in jail. Let us tell, till now Shahrukh has been talking to his son from time to time through video calls.

Pictures and videos of Shahrukh Khan going to Arthur Jail are becoming very viral on social media. Shahrukh is seen surrounded by people in the video. Shahrukh looks very upset in the video. On social media, fans were seen saying for Shahrukh Khan that there are lines of concern on SRK’s forehead.

Let us tell you, the bail application of Shahrukh’s son Aryan Khan, who was trapped in the drugs case, was rejected. On October 20, while delivering the verdict, the court rejected his bail application. After Aryan was not granted bail, a debate broke out on social media in a way. Swara Bhaskar and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri were also seen discussing the matter on social media.

Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and some friends were caught in a drug case while on a cruise. In such a situation, Aryan and Merchant are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. Dhamecha is lodged in Byculla Women’s Jail. A case has been registered against Aryan Khan and others in the drugs case under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.

Let us inform that NCB had raided a cruise ship and busted the rape party there. Drugs like MDMA, Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and Charas were recovered during the raid.