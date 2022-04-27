Shahrukh Khan Mumbai 200 crore Home Mannat name plates cost around 25 Lakh. Shahrukh Khan Mumbai 200 crore Mumbai house Mannat name plates cost around 25 Lakh

Name plate cost in lakhs

In such a situation, this news has become a matter of discussion that the price of name plate is in lakhs. Let us tell you that the cost of this beautiful seaside house of Shahrukh Khan is more than 200 crores. It is said that Gauri Khan herself has also done the work of decorating and designing this luxurious house of Shahrukh Khan.

Bought this place in the year 2001.

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan have a bedroom bigger than the king size inside the house. Let us tell you that in the film Yes Boss, ie in the year 1997, Shahrukh had decided to buy Mannat. At that time its name was Villa Vienna. In the year 2001, he bought this place.

In 2005 it was named Mannat.

In the year 2005, it was named Mannat. Then its price was not that high. But today the value of this entire house is said to be more than 200 crores. There is also an office inside Shahrukh Khan’s house. From where Shahrukh also does his work. Along with this, there is also a large indoor library, gym, swimming pool and mini theater and parking for multiple vehicles at the same time.