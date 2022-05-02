Shahrukh Khan Pathan Action fil Digital rights sold around 250 crore all cast fees details. Shahrukh Khan Pathan Action film digital rights sold for 250 crores
It is being told that Amazon Prime has got the digital rights of this Shahrukh Khan film. However, the makers or any OTT platform has not confirmed this news. Pathan is touted to be the biggest action film of the year 2023.
SRK will return after Zero as an action superhero in Pathan with Hollywood level action. In this film with Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana are making a big multi-star film with John Abraham. Shahrukh Khan is returning after 3 years with this film.
John Abraham is said to have a gray role in Pathan. In such a situation, according to the report, John Abraham has got a fee of around 25 crores for Pathan. Deepika Padukone’s fee is said to be close to 20 crores and Shahrukh Khan’s fee for Pathan is more than 70 crores.
