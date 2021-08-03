ShahRukh Khan poses shirtless for Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar shoot

New Delhi. Shahrukh Khan is famous as Badshah in Bollywood. His journey from TV to the big screen has been very interesting. Even after years, Shahrukh Khan’s magic continues in the industry. There is still craze among people regarding Shahrukh Khan. Recently, a photoshoot of Shahrukh Khan has become very popular on social media. His fans are surprised to see Shahrukh Khan in shirtless. The special thing is that Shahrukh looks quite fit in the picture.

Actually, recently famous celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has done a photoshoot of Shahrukh Khan. In the black and white picture, Shah Rukh is seen flaunting his body. This picture has been shared by Dabboo Ratnani on social media. Sharing the picture of Shahrukh, Dabboo Ratnani wrote in the caption that – “When you become fearless, the possibilities of life are immense.” Fans of King Khan are unable to stop themselves by commenting on this picture of him.

Celebs got photoshoot done for Dabboo Ratnani

Dabboo Ratnani recently got his new calendar photoshoot done. In which many Bollywood actresses were seen doing photoshoots. Many celebs appeared from Bollywood like Aishwarya Rai, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahnaz Gill and Uma Qureshi. Let us tell you that like Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai’s picture also made a lot of headlines on social media. Aishwarya has been doing photoshoots for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar for 20 years.

Will be seen in ‘Pathan’

Talking about Shahrukh Khan’s work front, these days the actor is in the headlines for the film ‘Pathan’. Shahrukh will be seen doing vigorous action in the film ‘Pathan’. The special thing is that actress Deepika Padukone will be seen with him in the film. This is the second film of Shahrukh and Deepika. In which both will be seen working together. Actor John Abraham will also be seen in the lead role in the film ‘Pathan’. There is a lot of curiosity about this film among the fans.