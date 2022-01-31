Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to team up after War 2, for a spy universe? After Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’ ‘Tiger’ and ‘Pathan’ will come together, Salman- Shahrukh will have a blast

start preparing

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are busy shooting for the film Pathan. At the same time, the shooting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is almost over. Both the films can be announced soon.

pathan and tiger 3

Pathan is being directed by Siddharth Anand.. While this time the responsibility of Tiger 3 is on the shoulders of director Maneesh Sharma. Both these action-thriller films are considered to be Yash Raj Films’ biggest films in terms of budget.

release date

At present, the release date of Tiger 3 has not been announced, but it is expected to release by the end of 2022. Let me tell you, it will be released only after Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’ as Tiger’s debut will be linked to Pathan’s climax.

Emraan Hashmi will become a strong villain

Apart from Salman-Katrina, Tiger 3 will also have Emraan Hashmi, whose character is being discussed a lot. Emraan has shown his body transformation for this film. He is going to be seen in the role of the main villain in the film.

According to the report, Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of ‘Tiger’ of Pakistan in the film, who will face former RAW agent Avinash Rathod aka ‘Tiger’.

Pathan

At the same time, John Abraham will be seen in Pathan opposite Shahrukh-Deepika, who will be seen as the main villain in the film. Look is given. To make the fight scenes between the two believable, John has reduced his biceps. The producers also wanted to make John look a little different from the rest of the films.

