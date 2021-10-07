Shahrukh Khan Salman Khan Old Video Viral: Salman will help by saying old video of Shahrukh Khan during Aryan Khan’s arrest I promise to stand together whenever my family gets in trouble

Shah Rukh Khan once said that his friend Salman Khan will always stand by his family in case of any problem. Recently, Salman has also proved this.

As soon as Salman got the news of Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest, he rushed to his friend’s house to venture out. Not only Salman, his sister and Sohail’s wife Seema Khan also arrived.



Bitterness could not overcome a firm friend

Although at one point there was a lot of argument between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Although the two have not spoken to each other for many years. But how long will bitterness prevail over friendship? The strong days of the beginning of their careers showed their color once again and Shah Rukh and Salman became close friends again. Shah Rukh and Salman’s friendship is such that even though they don’t have time to share each other’s happiness, in times of grief, they first hold each other’s hand and become supportive.

Read: Drugs case: Salman Khan reaches Mannat to meet Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest

Salman kept his promise

Salman also consoled Shah Rukh and promised that he would always be with him whenever any problem befell him or his family. Now that Shah Rukh’s son Aryan is embroiled in a drug case and a mountain of troubles has fallen on the actor, fans have unveiled an old video of Salman. This video is of a game show of Salman, in which Shah Rukh and Rani Mukherjee arrived. In addition, Salman had promised Shah Rukh that he would play with him.

Read: Drug case: Arbaaz’s friend Arbaaz demands cruise terminal footage, calls NCB’s claims ‘false’

The video is going viral

In this viral video, Salman is asking Shah Rukh if ​​anyone will accompany him in thick and thin? In response, Shah Rukh says, ‘Salman, if I’m ever in trouble, it’s you. If my family is in more trouble than I am, it is you. Hearing this, Salman says – exactly and then hugs Shah Rukh.



Shah Rukh also supported the same

Not only Salman, but also Shah Rukh Khan was always ready to help his friend. In 2015, when Salman was caught in an antelope case, Shah Rukh immediately reached his house. Now when the crisis befell Shah Rukh, Salman seemed to be building up his patience.

Aryan Khan arrested at rave party

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after a recent raid on a Mumbai cruise rave party. His friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha were also arrested. The NCB custody of the three is ending today.