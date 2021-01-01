Shahrukh Khan says Siddharth Shukla Sajjan: Siddharth Shukla dances with Sana Saeed: In the video you can see that Siddharth Shukla is dancing with Shahrukh Khan’s onscreen daughter Sana Saeed.

TV actor Siddharth Shukla passed away on September 2 and all his fans are thus shocked by his demise. Meanwhile, an old video (Siddharth Shukla video) is going viral on social media. In this video, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is calling Siddharth Shukla Sharif. Actually, this video is from the 2013 dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja Season 6’.

Siddharth Shukla participated in ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja Season 6’ in 2013. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan had arrived at the show as a guest. In the video shared on Shahrukh Khan’s fan page, you see Siddharth Shukla dancing with Shahrukh Khan’s onscreen daughter Sana Saeed. After this Shah Rukh Khan goes on stage and tells Siddharth Shukla, ‘You are Sharif, I have taken a note. You have not done much wrong to me. Sana Saeed had played the role of Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Anjali in the film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.





At the same time, the statement of Dean Dr Shailesh Mohit came after Siddharth Shukla was taken to Cooper Hospital. He said, ‘Siddharth Shukla died before he was brought to the hospital. Only after an autopsy will the cause of death be known. This will take some time. Dr Jiten Bhavsar of the hospital said that when Siddharth Shukla was brought to the hospital, the chief medical officer declared him dead.

Siddharth Shukla made his acting debut as the lead actor in the TV show ‘Baabul Ka Angan Chhote Na’. Since then, Siddharth Shukla has acted in many popular serials like ‘Jane Pahan Se’, ‘Yeh Ajnabi’, ‘Love You Zindagi’, ‘Balika Vadhu’. Siddharth Shukla had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja 6’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatroon Ke Khiladi 7’. Siddharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.