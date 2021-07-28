Shahrukh Khan School Days Photo Goes Viral On Social Media

Mumbai. An old photo of Bollywood’s ‘King Khan’ Shahrukh Khan is going viral on social media. In this picture, Shahrukh is seen with his gang. These photos are from his school days. The special thing about the picture is that Shahrukh is calmly keeping his eyes aside and his friends are seen having fun.

An awkward school kid daydreaming of conquering Mumbai, is the kind of morning WhatsApp forward I’ll never complain about.

‘School kid dreaming of conquering Mumbai during the day’

This rare photo of Shahrukh has been shared by one of his fans club on social media. This picture has gone viral. Fans are commenting, liking and retweeting this photo. Most of the people say that behind Shahrukh’s cool looks, dreams are growing in his eyes. A user Bobby, who shared this picture on Twitter, wrote in the caption, ‘A school kid is dreaming of winning Mumbai during the day. If such WhatsApp forwards come in the morning, I will never complain.

Those standing near wouldn’t have imagined they were with future BADSHAH of bollywood

‘Look the determination in the eyes’

At the same time, on this photo, actress Richa Chadha wrote, ‘My first love.’ Another user wrote, ‘Look at the determination in the eyes. Everyone knew where he came from, but no one knows where he would go. Another user wrote, ‘Those standing beside him would not have imagined that this guy is the future king of Bollywood.

Throwback photo went viral even before

Even before this, a throwback photo of Shahrukh had surfaced. This photo was shared by Sanjay Roy on Twitter. In this, he also told who is with him. Sanjay Roy wrote while retweeting, ‘This picture is from the time when he was about to leave for Kolkata for director Barry John’s play ‘Rough Crossing’. In this photo, Sanjay Roy himself, Rituraj K Singh and Divya are seen with Shahrukh.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s last film was ‘Zero’. Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif were also with him in this film which came in the year 2018. However, the film could not live up to the expectations of the audience. Since then the actor’s new film has not been announced. Now he will soon be seen in the film ‘Pathan’. Salman Khan will be seen doing a cameo in this Shah Rukh Khan movie. At the same time, it is said that Shahrukh will also do a cameo in one of his films. Apart from Shahrukh, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will also be seen in ‘Pathan’.