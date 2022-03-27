Entertainment

Shahrukh Khan shared his Pathaan look on the social media! Shahrukh Khan wins heart again with Pathan look, abs made for fast action!

2 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shahrukh Khan shared his Pathaan look on the social media! Shahrukh Khan wins heart again with Pathan look, abs made for fast action!
Written by admin
Shahrukh Khan shared his Pathaan look on the social media! Shahrukh Khan wins heart again with Pathan look, abs made for fast action!

Shahrukh Khan shared his Pathaan look on the social media! Shahrukh Khan wins heart again with Pathan look, abs made for fast action!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Superstar Shahrukh Khan is currently busy with his film Pathan and he is being liked a lot. At this time, a picture of him has surfaced on social media, which is becoming increasingly viral. Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan himself has shared this picture and the special thing about this picture is that he is seen in Pathan look. He himself has disclosed this in the caption of his post.

Vivek Agnihotri, producer of Kashmir Files, will build a genocide museum in MP, CM came forward to help!Vivek Agnihotri, producer of Kashmir Files, will build a genocide museum in MP, CM came forward to help!

Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan looks very fit in this picture and he is seen in a six pack. Sharing this picture, Shahrukh Khan wrote .. “If Shahrukh stops a little, how will you stop Pathan. I will make apps and abs all.

pathaan, shahrukh khan, pathan, shahrukh khan

Shahrukh Khan is seen shirtless in this picture and he is looking very smart. Let us tell you that superstar Shahrukh Khan is very busy with the film at this time. Many things have come to the fore about Pathan,

There is also one thing.. “Pathan is the first film to be shot in Mallorca, Spain and this makes it very special. Fans are constantly excited about it and Siddharth Anand is going to shoot this film in many wonderful locations. .

So that he can achieve a level that has not been seen before in Hindi cinema! Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also going to be seen in this film. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film.

  • 1 1648268320

    Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will complete the Spain schedule on March 27, preparing for the big bang!

  • pathaan 1647425266

    Shahrukh Khan’s picture leaked from the sets of Pathan, King Khan is seen in Six Packs!

  • cvr 1646630462

    Pictures surfaced from Spain, Deepika Padukone shooting for ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan!

  • yashraj films upcoming movies 1646466636

    Yash Raj Films is all set to set the box office on fire with Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh, Salman – 5 big budget films ready

  • pathaan 1646462163

    Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham spotted at the airport, Pathan leaves for Spain for shoot!

  • pathaan fighter tehran 1646286376

    Big stir with the announcement of Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’, two big films of 2023 to be postponed!

  • pathan release date 1646204377

    Pathan Teaser – Shahrukh Khan announces a bang with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathan’s release date out

  • salman khan tiger shahrukh khan pathan 1647405293

    Salman Khan sees Pathan and his Tiger cameo – calls the film Shahrukh’s blockbuster comeback

  • hrithiksrk 1646987157

    Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Fighter’ changes date in front of Shahrukh’s 300 crore ‘Pathan’, know the reason

  • madhuri salman srk 1646817843

    Madhuri Dixit shares the strengths of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar

  • pathanfilm 1646718888

    Shahrukh the most expensive superstar for ‘Pathan’ of 300 crores, Deepika-John Abraham’s crores of fees Details!

  • 1 1646301730

    Shahrukh Khan gave funny answers during ASK SRK, made revelations about the film ‘Pathan’!

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan shared his Pathaan look on the social media! Read the details and take a look on it.


#Shahrukh #Khan #shared #Pathaan #social #media #Shahrukh #Khan #wins #heart #Pathan #abs #fast #action

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Hema Malini says about dharmendra first wife prakash kaur

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment