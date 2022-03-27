Shahrukh Khan shared his Pathaan look on the social media! Shahrukh Khan wins heart again with Pathan look, abs made for fast action!

News oi-Salman Khan

Superstar Shahrukh Khan is currently busy with his film Pathan and he is being liked a lot. At this time, a picture of him has surfaced on social media, which is becoming increasingly viral. Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan himself has shared this picture and the special thing about this picture is that he is seen in Pathan look. He himself has disclosed this in the caption of his post.

Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan looks very fit in this picture and he is seen in a six pack. Sharing this picture, Shahrukh Khan wrote .. “If Shahrukh stops a little, how will you stop Pathan. I will make apps and abs all.

Shahrukh Khan is seen shirtless in this picture and he is looking very smart. Let us tell you that superstar Shahrukh Khan is very busy with the film at this time. Many things have come to the fore about Pathan,

There is also one thing.. “Pathan is the first film to be shot in Mallorca, Spain and this makes it very special. Fans are constantly excited about it and Siddharth Anand is going to shoot this film in many wonderful locations. .

So that he can achieve a level that has not been seen before in Hindi cinema! Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also going to be seen in this film. Fans are eagerly waiting for this film.

Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga….



pic.twitter.com/vzk8C1JOUf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



March 26, 2022

