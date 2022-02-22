Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan all set to do his Bollywood Debut with as a Writer! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s debut set? Will explode soon with films and series!

working as a co-author

It is to be handled by Red Chillies Entertainment, working on its writing. The script which is being written by Aryan Khan is still in process and not completed. The source revealed that Aryan is working on these topics with Bilal Siddiqui as his co-writer.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh has also been vocal about his love for writing over the years. When the official announcement of this film and web series regarding Aryan Khan is made, only time will tell.

It is worth noting that Aryan Khan had come into the limelight some time back and the reason for this was his arrest. He was accused of possessing drugs and was arrested by the NCB from the party. Talking about Suhana Khan, Shahrukh Khan said that he has a lot of interest in acting.

Shahrukh Khan is currently busy with his films, one of which is Pathan. Fans are hoping from the news of Aryan Khan that both can work together in the future.