Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan fake airport video viral seen urinating in front of people. Fake airport video of Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan urinating in front of viral people

News oi-Prachi Dixit

The year 2021 has been very bad for Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Where Aryan Khan and Shahrukh Khan were trolled badly on social media after being named in the drugs case. Aryan Khan came out of jail after a long time. At the same time, he is trying to come back to normal life by staying with his family. But in the meantime, a video of a boy in the name of Aryan Khan is going viral where a boy is urinating in front of people in an intoxicated state at the airport.

After this video went viral on social media, many people say that it is Aryan Khan. Let us tell you that the boy seen in this video is not Aryan Khan but someone else. Whose truth has come out in front of everyone. Also this video is many years old. The boy seen in this viral video is wearing a cream colored full sleeve T-shirt with denim jeans.

In this video, a man from the ground staff of the airport says something to the boy and holds his hand. After this, when the person leaves the hand of that boy, then the boy starts walking staggeringly. By watching this video you will know clearly that this boy is completely drunk. While intoxicated, this boy suddenly opens his pants and starts toileting at the airport. Everyone is surprised to see the boy’s actions in this video.

When the boy does this, the staff stops the man. The boy’s gesture is seen in this video which seems like Aryan Khan. This viral video of this boy is 9 years old. The name of this person is Bronson Pelletier. Who has worked in 4 films of The Twilight Series. After this video surfaced, Bronson was sent on probation for two years.

Shahrukh Khan son Aryan Khan in Airport.

Now which politician will save him saying ” He is an innocent child ! ” ️ Authenticity not known



pic.twitter.com/TK0ih2HhUO — manoj joshi (@mjoshi50)



January 3, 2022

Gauri Khan’s first post after son Aryan Khan drug case, Shahrukh’s fans said – mother’s courage

Aryan Khan bail order: High court said in the order – no evidence against Shahrukh’s son

Juhi Chawla pledges to plant 500 trees on Aryan Khan’s birthday, shares throwback picture

Shahrukh Khan made such arrangements for Aryan before returning to shooting? This person will remain like a shadow!

International media gave huge offers to Shahrukh Khan to talk about Aryan Khan, refused!

Amidst Aryan drug case, Shahrukh took a difficult decision for Pathan worth 250 crores, know what!

After Aryan Khan’s 23rd birthday, Shahrukh Khan will start work, shooting of Atli film and Pathan is fixed

Shahrukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani was helped by this star’s brother for Aryan’s bribe, got summons for questioning

Shahrukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani did 18 crore bribe deal for Aryan Khan, summoned after getting evidence

Nawab Malik’s serious allegation – Aryan Khan was kidnapped, ransom of crores was demanded

Aryan Khan did not reach NCB office even after getting summons, lawyer told this reason!

Shahrukh Khan refuses to show his face in the camera, hides himself in an umbrella, what is the reason?

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Spotify launches podcast subscriptions, but you can’t subscribe in-app Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Shahrukh Khan son Aryan khan fake airport video viral seen urinating in front of people, watch here full video

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 13:15 [IST]