Shahrukh Khan Son Aryan Khan in Drug Case: I have never seen a headline about $1 billion cocaine, Javed Akhtar said furiously; started getting such comments

Coming to the defense of Shahrukh’s son Aryan, Javed Akhtar has said that this is a punishment for being a high profile.

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is still in the custody of NCB. At the same time, there is a lot of debate going on on social media regarding the drug case. In such a situation, now Javed Akhtar has come out in support of Aryan Khan. Coming to the defense of Shahrukh’s son Aryan, Javed Akhtar has said that- ‘It is a punishment for being a high profile’.

According to ANI’s tweet, Javed Akhtar said- ‘At one port you get $1 billion worth of cocaine and at one place there were 1,200 men, there is charas, ganja worth Rs 1,30,000. It became a national news. I’ve never seen a headline about $1 billion cocaine. His news comes on the 5th, 6th page of the newspaper.

Javed keeps his stand on every issue very strongly, in such a situation, if Javed Akhtar gave his opinion on this matter too, then he is once again being surrounded on social media. Many people have reacted on this post on social media on behalf of Jawad Akhtar. A user named Jagat Pradhan said – ‘1 billion dollars of cocaine was confiscated before it could dissolve in anyone’s veins. This money was to be used only for spreading terrorism, unrest and anarchy in India. On this, some people are pointing fingers at the government instead of praising the action of the security agencies.

A person named Anurag Goswami said- ‘What sir, why are you doing this?’ A user named Atul Rathod said- ‘Akhtar sahib you are a great writer of Bollywood, it is a good thing. Here you feel that cocaine has been found in a port, you have evidence, you are also fighting a case against a famous actress. Courts keep coming and going. File another case against you who have found such a huge amount of cocaine.’

A user named Sumit said- ‘BJP traps people.’ Bhawan Singh said- ‘Now everyone’s mask is coming off. All supporters of rioters, rapists, terrorists, criminals are being exposed openly one after the other.

Let us tell you, the troubles of Shahrukh Khan are increasing. His son Aryan Khan has not got bail. The court has reserved the verdict in this matter and it is expected that the verdict will come on October 20.