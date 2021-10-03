Shahrukh Khan son controversy: Interesting facts about Shahrukh Khan son Aryan controversy and Star Kid
Another picture of Shahrukh Khan’s son went viral, showing two girls sitting on either side of Aryan kissing him.
Aryan Khan has acted as a child actor in his father Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’. Apart from this, Aryan Khan had a special role in the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Na Kahna. By the way, it is said that they were truncated during visual editing.
Aryan has voiced for films like ‘The Incredibles’ (Hum Hain Lajawab 2004) and ‘The Lion King’ (2019). Aryan has also been awarded Best Dubbing Child Voice Artist (Male). Aryan is also an expert in Taekwondo and won a gold medal in the 2010 Maharashtra Taekwondo Championships.
Aryan also plays the guitar well. A video of Aryan playing guitar and singing went viral on social media. Nowadays Aryan is much talked about for his Bollywood debut. However, according to reports, while Suhana Khan is in love with acting, Aryan Khan has a passion for directing.
