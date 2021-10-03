Shahrukh Khan son controversy: Interesting facts about Shahrukh Khan son Aryan controversy and Star Kid

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is on the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In fact, the NCB raided a luxury cruise (on its way from Mumbai to Goa) late on Saturday night, where a rave party was going on. The name of Shah Rukh Khan’s girlfriend has also come to the fore among the eight arrested from the party. However, we will tell you that this is not the first time Aryan Khan has hit the headlines due to negative news. Aryan has been in controversy many times before.

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli has surfaced on the internet. They studied together at the Seven Oaks School in London. Pictures of Aryan and Navya were in the headlines in which the two were seen together in a restaurant. Earlier, an MMS video was also much talked about, which was said to have a face similar to that of an Aryan boy. However, the video was later called fake.



Another picture of Shahrukh Khan’s son went viral, showing two girls sitting on either side of Aryan kissing him.



Aryan Khan has acted as a child actor in his father Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’. Apart from this, Aryan Khan had a special role in the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Na Kahna. By the way, it is said that they were truncated during visual editing.



Aryan has voiced for films like ‘The Incredibles’ (Hum Hain Lajawab 2004) and ‘The Lion King’ (2019). Aryan has also been awarded Best Dubbing Child Voice Artist (Male). Aryan is also an expert in Taekwondo and won a gold medal in the 2010 Maharashtra Taekwondo Championships.



Aryan also plays the guitar well. A video of Aryan playing guitar and singing went viral on social media. Nowadays Aryan is much talked about for his Bollywood debut. However, according to reports, while Suhana Khan is in love with acting, Aryan Khan has a passion for directing.