Shahrukh Khan starts shooting for Tiger 3 cameo? Big action will happen with Salman Khan! Shahrukh Khan starts shooting for Tiger 3 cameo?

Tiger 3 shooting begins

As per the recent updates, Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for Tiger 3 and he will be seen playing the role of a RAW officer. There are even reports that King Khan will shoot Tiger 3 in Mumbai for a schedule of 12 days.

shooting of pathan

He will then go abroad to shoot for Pathan with Deepika Padukone. It is going to be shot at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai and every single frame will be very strong. It is wonderful to see Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan together.

best cameo

Apart from this, there was already news about Salman Khan that he is going to do a great cameo in Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan. As long as Salman Khan is in the frame, he is going to be seen doing action.

zero

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been waiting to see him on the big screen since Zero. It is being said that Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathan has already proved to be a big blockbuster.

In news about Tiger 3

Fans are waiting when the film will be released. Apart from this, Salman Khan is in news about his film Tiger 3 and this film will be released after Pathan.

story of tiger 3

The reason for this is that the story of Pathan and Tiger 3 has been linked to each other. There were reports that Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will start there from where Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan will end.