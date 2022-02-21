Shahrukh Khan to start shooting for Atlee’s film from today? Big news has come! Shahrukh Khan to start shooting for Atlee’s film from today? Big news has come!

News oi-Salman Khan

King Khan is busy with many of his projects at the moment and news is coming out fast about a film other than Pathan. Talking about Pathan, it is being made by Siddharth Anand and it is going to be a spy thriller. But at this time another producer’s name is being associated with Shahrukh Khan’s film. We are talking about Producer Atlee who is making an action packed, untitled drama.

Apart from this, Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy is also included in the list of King Khan’s films. Now news is coming about Atlee’s film that Shahrukh Khan is starting the shooting of this film from today i.e. February 21.

If a news of Pinkvilla is to be believed, then the shooting of this film is going on from today. It is worth noting that some time ago Shahrukh Khan took a break due to personal reasons. There are reports that a big set has been set up for the film at the Film City studio in Goregaon, Mumbai where Atlee,

Shah Rukh, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra will be shooting for some important action and dramatic portions of the film from today. There are even reports that Shahrukh Khan will be in a double role in this film but it was said to be a complete rumour.

Shahrukh Khan is restarting this film after 5 months and fans are expecting a big bang from the film. It is going to be amazing to see Shahrukh Khan and Nayantara together for the first time in this film. Eagerly waiting for the film.

english summary Bollywood King Khan Shahrukh Khan to start shooting for Atlee’s film from today? Big news has come! Read the details which is out now. READ Also TV Actor Sooraj Thapar Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19, Is Stable Now

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 17:12 [IST]