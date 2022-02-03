Shahrukh Khan to start shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film from next month in Mumbai, Know details | After Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan to start Rajkumar Hirani’s film from March, a big set ready in Mumbai!

Kanika Dhillon confirmed

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon has confirmed that the film is in the making and she is associated with the film. Kanika Dhillon has written the screenplay for this film along with Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi.

Kanika Dhillon wrote on social media, “Yes! I am very excited for my next film! Because I am working with all the people I love and respect so much. This is super special! Rajkumar Hirani, Shahrukh Khan and Abhijat Joshi.”

wanted to work together

The special thing is that Shahrukh and Rajkumar Hirani had been wanting to work together for a long time.. but things did not work out. Rajkumar Hirani had approached Shahrukh for Munnabhai MBBS and 3 Idiots.. but due to the dates, Shahrukh had to refuse. Now finally the two have come together.

Film to be made on ‘Dunky Flight’ issue

This film will be based on an important topic like ‘Dunky Flight’. Let us tell you, when a person settles in another country illegally, it is called ‘dunky flight’. Many countries are grappling with this process. In Punjab, India, many youths are settling in Canada and America through this process.

social drama

Shahrukh is also going to play one such Punjabi person in the film. In this social drama, the problems faced during this period and illegal methods will be told. Along with this, it will also talk about those travel agencies, who try to woo the youth by promising them a good life abroad.

