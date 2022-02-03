Shahrukh Khan to start shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s film from next month in Mumbai, Know details | After Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan to start Rajkumar Hirani’s film from March, a big set ready in Mumbai!
Kanika Dhillon confirmed
Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon has confirmed that the film is in the making and she is associated with the film. Kanika Dhillon has written the screenplay for this film along with Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi.
Kanika Dhillon wrote on social media, “Yes! I am very excited for my next film! Because I am working with all the people I love and respect so much. This is super special! Rajkumar Hirani, Shahrukh Khan and Abhijat Joshi.”
wanted to work together
The special thing is that Shahrukh and Rajkumar Hirani had been wanting to work together for a long time.. but things did not work out. Rajkumar Hirani had approached Shahrukh for Munnabhai MBBS and 3 Idiots.. but due to the dates, Shahrukh had to refuse. Now finally the two have come together.
Film to be made on ‘Dunky Flight’ issue
This film will be based on an important topic like ‘Dunky Flight’. Let us tell you, when a person settles in another country illegally, it is called ‘dunky flight’. Many countries are grappling with this process. In Punjab, India, many youths are settling in Canada and America through this process.
social drama
Shahrukh is also going to play one such Punjabi person in the film. In this social drama, the problems faced during this period and illegal methods will be told. Along with this, it will also talk about those travel agencies, who try to woo the youth by promising them a good life abroad.
Taapsee will be seen with Shahrukh!
Taapsee Pannu is reported to be opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this film. At the moment it is not confirmed. A few months back, when Taapsee Pannu was asked about this, the actress said, “The day I sign this film, I will announce it with a shout from my terrace. Who will work with Shahrukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani? Wouldn’t want to!”
Rajkumar Hirani’s record
There is no doubt that the audience is eagerly waiting for Rajkumar Hirani’s films. The special thing is that not a single film of Rajkumar Hirani as a director has been a flop or average till date. But not even a hit, it has been a superhit and a blockbuster. In such a situation, coming together of Shahrukh Khan and Raju Hirani is encouraging.
