Shahrukh Khan wanted to leave Mumbai because he didn’t like his acting

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan made his debut in the film industry with the film ‘Deewana’. With this film, Shahrukh’s film career started running fast. Shahrukh Khan gained a lot of popularity with ‘Deewana’. After this film, Shahrukh was offered the film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Actress Juhi Chawla, Amrita Singh and Nana Patekar appeared with him in this film. When it released, Shahrukh was disappointed to see his own acting and made up his mind to leave Mumbai. Know what is the full story.

When Shahrukh Khan realized being zero

Shahrukh Khan had mentioned this anecdote while giving an interview to a magazine. Actually, during the interview, Shahrukh was asked, ‘What is the moment in his life when he felt that he was zero.’ Responding to which Shahrukh narrated an anecdote related to his film ‘Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman’. Shahrukh told that ‘he realized this when he saw this film. He saw this film with Juhi Chawla and director Aziz Mirza.

had made up my mind to leave Mumbai

Shahrukh Khan further told that ‘After watching the film, he saw the faces of all of them and packed his bags and agreed to go to Delhi. After packing the bag, Shahrukh Khan went to the airport to catch an Air India flight. Then he told himself that he cannot act. Shahrukh told that he did not watch the whole film, only saw a few parts of the film.

Shahrukh Khan did work even in less money

Although Shahrukh Khan is still in Mumbai, but with time, he made the audience crazy with his acting. Today Shahrukh is known as the Badshah of Bollywood because of his best films. Let us tell you that there was a time when Shahrukh Khan used to stand outside the theater and sell tickets. At that time he used to get only 50 rupees.

Will be seen in Pathan

Shahrukh Khan will soon be seen in the film Pathan. Shahrukh is going to be seen doing strong action in this film. At the same time, actress Deepika Padukone and actor John Abraham will also be seen in the lead roles in the film.