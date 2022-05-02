Shahrukh Khan will build a stadium in America, big information came out! Shahrukh Khan will build a stadium in America, big information came out!

The facility will host Major League Cricket and serve as a potential venue with major international events including the LA28 Olympic Games. Major League Cricket (MLC), in partnership with Knight Riders Group and City of Irvine, today launched a 15-acre parcel of Great Announced the approval of an Exclusive Negotiation Agreement (ENA) to proceed with LICE negotiations and design approval to build a world-class cricket venue at the park.

Its development will entail an investment of several million dollars and internationally renowned architects HKS will create an iconic ground for the sport in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. Knight Riders Group (KRG) is a founding investor in MLC and has been working closely with MLC on every aspect of the launch of the league.

KRG, which owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has gone from one of the most successful brands in global T20 cricket to MLC. bring important experiences.

Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Our investment in MLC in the US is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and in line with our strategy to establish Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. The plan to build a world class cricket stadium in Los Angeles is very exciting for us and MLC.

There is no doubt that this will have a transformative impact on one of the most iconic metropolitan areas in the world.” While Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan, co-founders of Major League Cricket, say, “MLC has established outstanding infrastructure for cricket in key markets. Tied for the creation of the cricket-loving fans.

We are grateful to the City of Irvine for agreeing to locate this development in the heart of Orange County.” He continued, “Great Park’s status as a center for community recreation and the need for first-class-level sports facilities.” The series makes it an ideal location for a potential addition to the local cricket-loving community and a venue serving the wider Greater Los Angeles area with the widest international cricket events that are scheduled to take place there.”

Stadium plans include state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions, field lighting and an international-grade pitch to meet International Cricket Council (ICC) accreditation and host large-scale cricket competition. allow to do.

USA Cricket is expected to bid for the Future Male and Women’s World Cup tournaments, with the 2024 Male T20 World Cup already to be co-hosted by the United States and West Indies. The ICC is bidding to include cricket in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles – so if successful, the stadium at Great Park is expected to be a centerpiece for the event in Southern California.

