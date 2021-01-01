Shahrukh Khan’s comment on Gauri Khan’s mother’s video: Gauri Khan’s mother’s video: Gauri Khan shared her mother’s dance video on her Twitter handle.

Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, recently wished her mother Savita Chibber a happy birthday. Gauri Khan also shared her mother’s throwback dance video on social media. Now Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to his mother-in-law’s dance.

Gauri Khan shared her mother’s dance video on her Twitter handle. The video reads ‘Mummy Mast’. With this, Gauri Khan has written, ‘There is no one to match your steps. Happy birthday mom Retweeting the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Dance lessons have to be taken from in-laws.”



Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, people in the industry have also fallen in love with this video of Gauri Khan. All the celebs like Manish Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor, Mahip Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Amrita Arora made sharp comments on the video of Gauri Khan’s mother and wished her a happy birthday.

Video: Shah Rukh’s mother-in-law dances hard, Gauri Khan says-your steps don’t match

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for director Attlee’s next film in Pune. Apart from him, the film also stars Nayantara, Priyamani and Rana Daggubati. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will play a complex role in the film. Also, Nayantara can play the lead role and Rana Daggubati can play the negative role.